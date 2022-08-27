Bad Bunny Grabs Dinner at Carbone Ahead of His VMAs Performance in Breezy Trousers & Yeezy Slides in New York

Ahead of his performance at the VMA’s, Bad Bunny went out to dinner at Carbone in New York on Friday. The Puerto Rican rapper hit the city streets in a breezy all-black ensemble and polarizing footwear.

Practically going incognito, Bunny hid his face behind chunky black sunglasses and a grey and pink satin scarf. Nevertheless, the “Me Porto Bonito” singer wore a plain black oversized crewneck, which he paired with equally large pleated trousers. Layering on the bling, Bunny wore sparkling diamond chain necklaces and further accessorized with beads strung through his breaded black locks.

Keeping up the casual vibes, the “Bullet Train” actor slipped into chunky tan Yeezy slides, the puffy footwear paired with white socks. The distinct shoe is certainly controversial for it’s apperance, dividing many. One thing is for certain, the slides are comfortable, offering Bunny ample support on his romp through the “Big Apple.”

Bad Bunny steps out for dinner at Carbone ahead of the VMAs on Aug. 27, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

“Ugly” slides are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly” slides are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly slides” include ever-popular Birkenstocks and Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy slides.

Speaking of Adidas, Bunny collaborated with the global brand to create a shoe inspired by the rapper’s roots. The reggaeton singer’s new Forum Buckle Low style feature staple multi-hued leather uppers, padded counters and trim. The pair’s signature buckled webbing straps, flat soles and opaque rubber outsoles complete its silhouette. The upcoming “Blue Tint” colorway features numerous hues of light and tonal blues, directly inspired by both Puerto Rico’s open and inviting summer skies and Bad Bunny’s own open-minded nature — as seen in its campaign starring the rapper. The sneakers released world-wide today Aug. 27, 2022 and retail for $160.

Bad Bunny steps out for dinner at Carbone ahead of the VMAs on Aug. 27, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

