Ayesha Curry Celebrates Husband Steph Curry’s NBA Championship Win While Wearing His Jersey With White Converse

Stephen Curry just won his fourth NBA Championship title, pulling out a 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the finals. Perhaps no one is more excited for the MVP than his wife Ayesha Curry — and she was ready to celebrate the win in style.

To celebrate the victory, Ayesha wore her husband’s blue and red Golden State Warriors jersey over a simple white short-sleeved tee. She cinched the jersey around her high waist, turning it into a crop top. She paired the top with tan cargo pants that hung low on her hips, showing off white boxer briefs with a light gray elastic waist that were left visible as part of her look. Ayesha wore simple white Converse sneakers on her feet, jumping up and down on the court in celebration after the win.

Steph and his family after winning his fourth title 🥺 pic.twitter.com/hOdvPYJbyX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 17, 2022

The style star wore her natural hair pulled back into a voluminous ponytail that lay slicked to her head. She wore a statement red lip, pulling in the crimson accent color from her husband’s jersey. Ayesha accessorized with a collection of chunky gold hoop earrings dangling from her ears, wearing a bulky silver Rolex on her wrist.

As her husband vied for the NBA Championship, Ayesha has been on the receiving end of some infamous Boston trash-talking. Most notably, a chalkboard sign posted outside of a Boston bar went viral mid-finals that read, “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook.”

Ayesha Curry has made a name for herself as a television cooking personality and cookbook author. Though she has no formal training in the culinary sphere, she starred in a two-season Food Network show and authored her own cookbook “The Seasoned Life.” She’s also highlighted her passion for cooking via her YouTube channel. Throughout her career, Ayesha also opened several restaurants, launched a meal delivery service, partnered with food-adjacent brands, and supported efforts addressing childhood hunger.

After Game 5 of the championship series against the Boston Celtics on June 13, Curry responded to the diss, wearing a graphic tee reading “Ayesha Curry Can Cook” to his post-game interview. Then after the championship win on June 16, Steph cheekily posed with a green “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” tee on Instagram Stories, posting the photo with the caption “Bye Boston.” Ayesha reposted that photo on her own Instagram, adding laughing emojis to the picture. The star also took to Instagram Stories to show off a green “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” pin she managed to grab at the stadium.

Looks like the Currys truly are winning.