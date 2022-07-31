Ayesha Curry Splashes in ‘Ugly Sandals’ & Breezy Cutout Maxi Dress for Sailing With Steph Curry in St. Tropez for Anniversary

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ayesha Curry took a trip with her husband in a polarizing shoe trend.

Both Steph and Ayesha Curry’s were seen leaving Club 55 in Saint Tropez today in summery ensembles. The pair were out celebrating 11 years of marriage in the French costal town.

Stephen Curry Ayesha Alexander leaving Club 55 in Saint Tropez. 31 Jul 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Stephen Curry Ayesha Alexander leaving Club 55 in Saint Tropez. 31 Jul 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

With the oceanic scenery in mind, Curry donned a blue, white, and green tie-dye maxi dress with spaghetti straps. The dress featured two cut-outs on either side of the lengthy piece just below the bodice that added a bit of edge to the breezy ensemble.

The skirt of the dress was long and flowing, layered with a second piece of fabric to volumize and keep Curry covered when the wind blew. The mother of three minimally accessorized with a turquoise necklace and a beaded bracelet, evoking summertime vibes thanks to the vibrant and eye-catching colors schemes.

Stephen Curry Ayesha Alexander leaving Club 55 in Saint Tropez. 31 Jul 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Curry took a risk with her footwear, slipping into very controversial “ugly sandals” in black with peep-toe detailing. The shoe style is widely contested for it’s puffy and almost awkward appearance, making many outfits look lazy or thrown together in the process.

“Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks. While they can be hard to style, “ugly slides” like these ones are easy for those of us that are looking for something to slip on while running errands or spending a day at the beach.

Stephen Curry Ayesha Alexander leaving Club 55 in Saint Tropez. 31 Jul 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Slip on these comfy slides for your next vacation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sorel Roaming Decon slides, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Off-White Pool Slider slides, $185.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Scuba slides, $40.