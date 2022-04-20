Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday.

The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual aesthetic. She wore a gray blazer with matching trousers. The 33-year-old accessorized with a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings.

She posed with her NBA star husband, Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors athlete wore the same gray double-breasted blazer, which he layered over a gray zip-up sweater. He wore a more loosely fitted version of his wife’s gray pants. For footwear, he added a sporty, streetwear flair. The Under Armour collaborator slipped on a pair of black and white sneakers featuring a rubber sole as well as a leather upper and a lace-up front.

Among her talents, the wife of NBA star and Under Armour athlete Steph is an actress, entrepreneur, cookbook author, and cooking television personality. She has recently added footwear collaborator to her resume. In October last year, she told FN about her venture with JustFab. “When I was approached about the opportunity to kind of curate my own collection and have a partnership with them, it was a no-brainer for me,” Curry told FN. “I’ve been looking for a way to kind of have my hand at fashion, and this was perfect because is like the perfect foray into that.”

Related Pregnant Nicky Hilton Goes Pretty in Purple in Iridescent Bow Pumps and Lacy Dress in Palm Beach Ciara Kicks Off Her Heels & Runs Football Drills on White House Lawn With Russell Wilson Steph Curry Delivers a Runway-Worthy Tunnel Walk in Icy Blue Trench Coat Outfit Ahead of Nuggets Game

Flip through the gallery to see Curry’s style evolution

Shop these white pumps for a sleek finish.

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Leather Pump, $98

Buy Now: Balenciaga Square Knife Pump, $850

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Heel, $140