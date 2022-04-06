Ayesha Curry Poses With Large Snake, Short Shorts & Platform Sandals on Vacation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ayesha Curry went full beach-chic in her Instagram post on Monday.

The 33-year-old posed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, holding a large snake. Curry smiled for the camera as the yellow serpent wrapped around her body. She wore a matching crochet hat and tank top for the occasion. The multicolored headgear had elements of white, red, blue, yellow and pink, and featured two hanging braid details that draped down her body. The spaghetti-strapped shirt featured a thick red seam.

On her feet, the star combined comfort and style. The beach-appropriate sandals included a thick black foam sole and paisley-patterned black and white straps that ran across her toebed and ankles.

Curry added a glam flair to her look. She wore a pair of thick gold hoop earrings and two thin necklaces with a name tag pendant and another with a silver pendant.

Among her talents, the wife of NBA star and Under Armour athlete Steph Curry is an actress, entrepreneur, cookbook author, and cooking television personality. She has recently added footwear collaborator to her resume. In October last year, she told FN about her venture with JustFab. “When I was approached about the opportunity to kind of curate my own collection and have a partnership with them, it was a no-brainer for me,” Curry told FN. “I’ve been looking for a way to kind of have my hand at fashion, and this was perfect because is like the perfect foray into that.”

Slip into a pair of these beach-ready sandals this summer.

Buy Now: Vionic Brandie Platform Slide Sandal, $120

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Kristane Slide Sandal, $40

Buy Now: Birkenstock Women’s Arizona Split Sandals, $120