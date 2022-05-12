Ayesha Curry Goes Gothic Green With Tie Dye Pumps & Steph Curry ’30’ Tribute Clutch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ayesha Curry added an edgy flair to her semi-casual look with a pair of sharp pointed-toe shoes and leather trousers.

The 33-year-old combined a casual streetwear aesthetic with sleek glam accents in a photo she shared on Instagram today. She wore a white deep V-neck T-shirt with gothic green writing running across the chest and additional graphics. She layered the top under a forest green collared utility jacket that featured a zip at the center and a large breast pocket. She paired the T-shirt jacket combo with a pair of wide-leg leather trousers with a shiny finish.

She accessorized with two layered chain necklaces, a silver bracelet, multiple rings and large hoop earrings. She also carried a clutch with the signature Goyard print in yellow as well a blue stripe and the number “30” printed on the front as a tribute to her husband Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors jersey number.

On her feet, she slipped into a pair of green and blue tie-dye pointed-toe pumps.

The cookbook writer tends to mix casual comfy silhouettes with more formal gear. Last moth, she posted a photo with her NBA star husband.They were both wearing a gray blazer and jersey sweatpants. For footwear, Ayesha went for white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height.

Curry has recently joined the fashion world. She teamed up with JustFab in October 2021 for a footwear collection and ventured into clothing in February. The collection includes dresses, jumpsuits, tops and trousers as well as mules sandals boots and sneakers.

In October last year, she told FN about her venture with JustFab. “When I was approached about the opportunity to kind of curate my own collection and have a partnership with them, it was a no-brainer for me,” she said. “I’ve been looking for a way to kind of have my hand at fashion, and this was perfect because is like the perfect foray into that.”

