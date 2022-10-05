Ayesha Curry Goes Casual Chic in ‘Mom Jeans’ & Ruched Strapless Top in Paris

Ayesha Curry was chicly ready to hit the streets of Paris on Monday. She shared photos of her look to Instagram with the caption, “Lipstick and mom jeans in Paris.”

Curry wore a white sleeveless ruched top with a pair of blue mom jeans. She paired the look with a dark mustard trench coat. The actress slipped into all-white sneakers to match her top. She opted for a white-shoulder monogram Fendi bag. Curry further accessorized with multiple diamond rings and rimless gold round glasses.

Curry kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun with two face-framing pieces left out and her minimal makeup featured a mauve lip. This look was created by hair stylist Sonia Cosey and makeup artist Ashley Bias.

Although her shoes weren’t visible in the photo, Curry most likely completed her look with pointy pumps or strappy sandals, like she usually does in her outings.

Curry flew into Paris on the last day of fashion week just to attend the Miu Miu spring 2023 runway show. Other stars were in attendance including Chloe Bailey and Bella Hadid, who walked the runway modeling the designer’s newest collection. The actress took a break from her lifestyle brand, Sweet July, to attend at least one show from this season’s fashion festivities.

This was one of the very last shows of Paris Fashion Week and the entire spring 2023 fashion season. There have been many top luxury brands that debuted their collections in Paris including Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Chanel, and Saint Laurent.

