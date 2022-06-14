Ayesha Curry Serves Edgy NBA Finals Style In Bralette, Baggy Camo Pants & Air Jordan 1 Sneakers for Game 5

Ayesha Curry was the ultimate cozy girl as she watched her husband Steph Curry help the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. In a photo uploaded on Instagram the 33-year-old actress posed on the court alongside her sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee and sports journalist Malika Andrews.

Curry served up some serious street style in a long-sleeve mesh top that she paired with a black bralette. To give her ensemble an edgy finish she completed her outfit with camouflage pants, which were held up with a thick studded belt. The baggy bottoms featured pockets allover and had a wide bottom hemline.

She opted for soft neutral glam and kept her accessories minimal, only adding a pair of chunky silver hoop earrings. Her dark tresses were slicked back into a bun. As for footwear, the “About Last Night” star rounded out her look with a pair of Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

Among her talents, the wife of NBA star and Under Armour athlete Steph is an entrepreneur, cookbook author, and cooking television personality. She has recently added footwear collaborator to her resume. In October last year, she told FN about her venture with JustFab. “When I was approached about the opportunity to kind of curate my own collection and have a partnership with them, it was a no-brainer for me,” Curry told FN. “I’ve been looking for a way to kind of have my hand at fashion, and this was perfect because is like the perfect foray into that.” The collection includes dresses, jumpsuits, tops and trousers as well as mules sandals boots and sneakers.

When it comes to shoes, Curry keeps her rotation sleek and sharp. The “Seasoned Life” author often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps while on the red carpet from top brands like Aquazzura, Rag & Bone and . While off-duty, she can also be spotted in strappy boots and sandals hailing from brands like Alaia, Gianvito Rossi and Versace.