Ayesha Curry Models Versatile Sneakers With a Sharp Blazer From Her JustFab Collaboration

Ayesha Curry showcases her latest business venture in style.

The “About Last Night” star shared a photo on Instagram today featuring her new collection of clothing and sneakers with JustFab. The range features a variety of spring staples and breezy sandals, sneakers and pumps that will definitely make anyone get ready to embrace the spring sunshine.

In her caption, she wrote, “Looking for wearable, cute pieces that you can put on repeat? 🔁 Then click the link in my bio to shop my Spring @justfabonline collection, and find staples like this everyday linen blazer! 🖤”

For her outfit in the post, Curry wore a black slouchy blazer with a black ribbed dress that had a deep V-neckline. The pieces juxtaposed to each other created a dark appearance for spring.

And as for accessories, she went with a sleek silver link necklace for a touch of glimmer.

The JustFab Rosa High-Top Sneaker CREDIT: JustFab

To ground everything, she coordinated with a pair of cream-colored $63 Rosa sneakers that had matching shoelaces and soles. The shoes had slick leather uppers and came up to just past her ankles.

When it comes to Curry’s essential style, she tends to gravitate towards sophisticated and refined garments that place an emphasis on color. For Valentine’s Day, her husband Steph posted a photo of Ayesha wearing a black crop top button-up that had puffy, billowing sleeves paired with black sweatpants that had white stripes going down the side with white sneakers for a sporty yet chic look.

This is Curry’s first shoe collection with JustFab. She also created a baby shoe collaboration with Freshly Picked that offered newborns fun, colorful shoes.

