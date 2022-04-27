Ayesha Curry Transitions a Silky Pajama-Like Outfit Into Daytime With Cinching & Silver Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ayesha Curry is a vision in white in her newest post to Instagram.

The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry wore a silky white button-up top and flowy white silk pants with a loose, all with a billowy silhouette. A thick white belt was fitted around Curry’s waist, cinching the pants while keeping them up high.

Over the white button-up, Curry wore a mint green slip cover-up in a silky fabric in a lengthy fashion. The fit of the slip is also quite loose, hanging off the star’s shoulders in a sleek manner.

The sleek outfit looks almost pajama-like but the styling and cinched waist transition the look into daytime. It’s a stylish ensemble without all the fuss thanks to the silky, breathable material.

High-waisted pants like what Curry wears can bring definition and length to any silhouette, regardless of someone’s height. Here, the length is brought through the legs and torso while a belt helps to minimize the waist and cut the length a bit shorter.

In her hand, the JustFab collaborator held a baby blue quilted purse with a squared-off frame. The quilted detailing added a nice textural element to the ensemble. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings with a chunky gold necklace.

The shoes Curry wears are barely visible under the hem of the pants, but they appear to be open-toed sandal heels in tan or a neutral brown. They’re a sweet addition to the outfit, following the slight bell shape of the hem of the pants nicely. Sandal heels are a perfect shoe for summer because they offer the feel of a sandal but with a boost of height.

See more of Curry’s style through the years.

