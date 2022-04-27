×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ayesha Curry Transitions a Silky Pajama-Like Outfit Into Daytime With Cinching & Silver Heels

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Ayesha-head
Ayesha Curry’s Street and Red Carpet Style
Ayesha Curry’s Street and Red Carpet Style
Ayesha Curry’s Street and Red Carpet Style
Ayesha Curry’s Street and Red Carpet Style
View Gallery 9 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ayesha Curry is a vision in white in her newest post to Instagram.

The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry wore a silky white button-up top and flowy white silk pants with a loose, all with a billowy silhouette. A thick white belt was fitted around Curry’s waist, cinching the pants while keeping them up high.

Over the white button-up, Curry wore a mint green slip cover-up in a silky fabric in a lengthy fashion. The fit of the slip is also quite loose, hanging off the star’s shoulders in a sleek manner.

The sleek outfit looks almost pajama-like but the styling and cinched waist transition the look into daytime. It’s a stylish ensemble without all the fuss thanks to the silky, breathable material.

High-waisted pants like what Curry wears can bring definition and length to any silhouette, regardless of someone’s height. Here, the length is brought through the legs and torso while a belt helps to minimize the waist and cut the length a bit shorter.

Related

Mary J. Blige Gets Edgy in Leather Minidress & Sparkling Sandals at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square Launch Party

Kandi Burruss Soars in Platform Sandals & Balmain Mini Skirt for 'American Song Contest'

Kate Hudson Elevates Cropped Blazer With Hot Pink Stuart Weitzman Sandals

In her hand, the JustFab collaborator held a baby blue quilted purse with a squared-off frame. The quilted detailing added a nice textural element to the ensemble. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings with a chunky gold necklace.

The shoes Curry wears are barely visible under the hem of the pants, but they appear to be open-toed sandal heels in tan or a neutral brown. They’re a sweet addition to the outfit, following the slight bell shape of the hem of the pants nicely. Sandal heels are a perfect shoe for summer because they offer the feel of a sandal but with a boost of height.

See more of Curry’s style through the years.

Put on a pair of silver sandals for a shiny appearance.

Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal, $100.

Jewel Badgley Mischka Women's Easter High Heel Evening Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Jewel Badgley Mischka Women’s Easter High Heel Evening Sandal, $99.

A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels, $30.

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad