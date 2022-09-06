Ayesha Curry Crosses Things Off Her Bucket List in a Summery Maxi Dress and Green Mesh Heels

Showing off her love for animals, Ayesha Curry snapped a photo to Instagram on Sept. 4 of herself feeding a giraffe while sharing her outfit of the day. The bucket list moment saw the Canadian-American clad in a summery maxi dress and unusual footwear, a warm smile on her face.

The garment was white and short sleeved fitted style with multiple ties in the front that hung down haphazardly, creating visual interest. Like many maxi dresses, the skirt was wider than the top half, proving to be less fitted and more roomy, allowing for a wide range of movement. Curry accessorized sparingly with large shiny silver hoops that offered the ensemble a sparkling touch. The cookbook author’s hair was swept up and away from her face, slicked back into a tight low bun, her hair parted in the middle.

Favoring the unconventional, the “Food Network” star slipped into bright green mesh heels with pronounced pointed toes and short but sturdy heels. Both the heels and toes were made of the see-through fabric, giving the footwear an unheard of breeziness while the heel height gave Curry a slight boost in height. The eye-catching hue of the shoes were a welcomed addition to the otherwise neutral-dominated outfit. Stand-out accessories are often used in order to amplify a base piece like a plain pair of pants or dress. This method of dressing can really benefit the wearer by providing contrast, while helping those more ordinary pieces shine with some help.

Ayesha’s shoe wardrobe often veers towards the sleek, including pointed-toe pumps and heeled thigh-high boots in neutral tones. Off-duty, she’s also been spotted in low-top Vans sneakers and an array of chunky styles as well. Her red carpet ensembles typically feature stiletto-heeled pumps and strappy sandals embellished with accents ranging from crystals to eyelets.

