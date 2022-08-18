Ayesha Curry Makes an Edgy Style Statement at Draymond Green’s Wedding in Risky Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels With Steph Curry

Ayesha and Steph Curry dressed in their sleekest looks to attend the wedding of NBA star Draymond Green, Steph’s former Golden State teammate, who exchanged vows with Hazel Reene in Malibu, Calif., on Aug. 14.

In photos shared to Ayesha’s Instagram page on Sunday, the basketball player’s wife donned a pleather black maxi dress with risky geometric cutouts. The dress featured square-shaped cups with a sharp bodice made of shiny fabric. The bodice was followed by a fitted midsection and tapered skirt that pooled at Curry’s feet, the sturdy fabric folding in on itself.

Curry accessorized with a layered cross necklace, chunky silver hoops, and a golden bangle that further dressed up the outfit.

The ensemble is a stark departure from what we know to be the little black dress. A versatile closet staple across the decades, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class, the little black dress was reclaimed by high society in the 1920s after Coco Chanel designed an iconic ink-colored sheath dress marketed toward the rich.

Barely peeking out from under the hem of her dress, Curry can be seen wearing dark shoes with peep-toe detailing that allowed the star to show off her perfect pedicure.

PHOTOS: Check out Ayesha Curry’s style evolution.