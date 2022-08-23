Ayesha Curry Gets Into Colorful Bikinis & Accessories With Steph Curry in Blue Shoes During Tropical Vacation

Ayesha and Steph Curry hit the beach and celebrated the last weeks of summer on their vacation in Fiji.

The post made to Ayesha’s Instagram yesterday saw her embracing her Golden State Warrior pro baller husband Steph while on the shore with a wide expanse of blue clear water behind them. The slideshow showed Ayesha wearing a black jersey as a cover-up over a white bikini. The oversized shirt featured a scenic view depicted on the front of a comfortable and baggy fabric that was slightly striped.

The Canadian-American wore a white bucket hat and tan shades, accessorizing with a gold pendant necklace. In the same post, the cookbook author also appeared wearing a classic pearls necklace and gold metal sunglasses with ornamental stones around the lenses.

Keeping it casual, Curry wore light blue swim trunks and a black and white beaded necklace. The basketball star wore a blue shoe, leaving his usual chunky and often colorful athletic sneakers at home.

Steph and Ayesha Curry on vacation captured on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Along with the vacation photos, Ayesha has also been posting content on her Instagram Stories, sharing couple-centric photos and a snapshot of some of her beach day essentials.

Ayesha Curry on vacation captured on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The story post made Aug. 20 pictured Ayesha in a blue bikini with a bright orange snapback and a shiny diamond necklace. The following image showed the Curry’s shadows, Steph’s gray loafer peeking out in the corner of the frame. The shoe featured white rubber soles in gray canvas that wasn’t practical for a walk on the beach, hence the sand, but a comfortable choice none the less.

