Ayesha Curry Goes for Gold In Tropical Bikini, Sheer Cover-Up and Sandal Heels for Her 33rd Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ayesha Curry celebrated her 33rd birthday in style on Wednesday.

The actress posted to Instagram posing before a tropical background, the caption on the post-reading,”33! Let’s do this!” Curry and her family spent time soaking up the sun. The star stood tall in a see-through gold cover-up with long sleeves. The golden mini dress allowed for a look at Curry’s olive green bikini top and bottom.

Cover-ups like Curry’s are a great way to elevate any swimwear outfit. The added sparkle, as well as the contrast between the gold and olive green colors, are excellent touches that bring the look home. The entertainer made an apt choice in a functional yet stylish statement for her tropical day of celebration.

As far as footwear goes, Curry slipped into white sandals with a slight heel. The sandals look comfortable to walk in given the heel height and play on the tropical, beachy themes seen in the outfit. The shoe style is easily replicated and they serve as a great alternative to chunky heels or a sneaker.

In a second post made to her Instagram page, Curry posed poolside in a lavender-purple bikini with flowers decorating the top.

Among her talents, the wife of NBA star and Under Armour athlete Steph Curry is a Canadian-American actress, entrepreneur, cookbook author, and cooking television personality. After guest roles in several television shows and movies, she began hosting her own show, “Ayesha’s Homemade” on Food Network.

She has recently added footwear collaborator to her resume. In October last year, she told FN about her venture with JustFab. “When I was approached about the opportunity to kind of curate my own collection and have a partnership with them, it was a no-brainer for me,” Curry told FN. “I’ve been looking for a way to kind of have my hand at fashion, and this was perfect because is like the perfect foray into that.”

Get tropical with these sandal heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Raye Rossi Heel, $178

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Neous Sika Toe-Ring Leather Sandals, $315 (was $525)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

To Buy: Tamara Mellon Plume, $495

See how Curry styles her very own pumps.