Avril Lavigne Looked Perfectly Punk in Zipper Pants, Graphic Hoodie & Crystal Sneakers on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Avril Lavigne brought her edgy style to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The “Sk8er Boi” singer performed on the late night talk show on Monday night with Blackbear and Travis Barker. She sang her new song “Love it When You Hate Me” from her seventh album “Love Sux.” For her performance, Lavigne wore a punk look including a pair of high-waisted flare pants with silver zippers down the front. She paired the pants with a black cropped hoodie with embellishments. Lavigne accessorized with a simple silver necklace, studded bracelets and a thick ring and she added orange streaks into her blonde hair.

Lavigne on her way to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Feb. 28. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The Canadian musician added more embellishment to her look with her shoes. She wore a pair of sneakers with chunky soles and thick black laces while performing. The shoes featured crystal embellishments, matching her hoodie.

Lavigne on her way to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Feb. 28. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Lavigne often sticks to edgy styles that match her wardrobe. The “I’m With You” singer can be seen in black and white sneakers by Vans, Converse and Asics while off-duty, plus ankle and combat boots by Jeffrey Campbell, Ugg and Wild Diva. When hitting more formal occasions, Lavigne wears edgy neutral-colored pumps, loafers and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Vivienne Westwood, Kurt Geiger and Giuseppe Zanotti. Lavigne is also a designer herself since 2008, owning her own footwear and accessories brand Abbey Dawn.

Add sparkly kicks into your rotation with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Maddison Sneakers, $30

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Lady Couture Paris Sneaker, $65

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Linea Paola Kelsey Platform Sneaker, $60

Click to see Avril’s best styles over the years.