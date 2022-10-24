Avril Lavigne Shuts Down When We Were Young Festival in Punk Biker Skirt & Graffiti Combat Boots

Avril Lavigne took the 2022 When We Were Young Festival by storm this week in Las Vegas. First teased this year, the music festival’s debut — in the style of Vans Warped Tour — featured an array of multiple rock musicians, including Lavigne, Paramore, Boys Like Girls, 3OH!3 and many more.

While performing her set onstage — which included a surprise cover of Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” with All Time Low — Lavigne sang her hit songs “Girlfriend,” “Bite Me,” “Complicated” and “I’m With You,” among numerous others. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a purely rock n’ roll outfit, consisting of a black patent leather long-sleeved top and matching miniskirt.

Avril Lavigne performs at the 2022 When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas on Oct. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lavigne’s top gained an edge from a sweetheart-style bustier and corset, as well as sheer paneling and harness-like upper straps. Her skirt channeled similar energy with layered straps covered in buckles and grommets; both pieces were also embellished with circular silver studs, creating a unified appearance. Lavigne accessorized with a blood-red manicure, as well as crystal-covered fishnet tights.

When it came to footwear, Lavigne opted for one of her longtime on and offstage signatures: combat boots. At the festival, the Killstar collaborator’s lace-up set included black leather knee-high uppers with rounded toes and a rubber base. Adding to the style’s edge were silver zippers encircling each foot, as well as red laces embellished with miniature crystals for a sparkling statement. Giving Lavigne’s footwear the ultimate punk rock finish, however, was custom graffiti: painted-on: “Love” lettering in a vibrant orange hue, accented with miniature metallic studs.

The When We Were Young Festival is holding its debut music festival in Las Vegas from Oct. 22-29, highlighting top punk and rock musicians. The multi-day event, thrown at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, features an all-star lineup that included Avril Lavigne, Green Day, Pierce the Veil and many additional artists. It also marks the return of numerous musical groups to the stage, including Paramore, 30 Second to Mars, Simple Plan, 3OH!3 and Good Charlotte.

