Avril Lavigne Suits Up in Tartan Set & Giuseppe Zanotti Chunky Boots To Receive Her Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Avril Lavigne was smiling ear to ear as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Ca.

Lavigne arrived at the ceremony in a matching tartan blazer and pant set. The blazer had a black harness that gave Lavigne a rock’n’roll edge. She wore black Giuseppe Zanotti chunky boots to complete the look, which overall had a British pop-punk feel.

Avril Lavigne attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony celebrating Avril Lavigne on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

After receiving praise from musician and producer John Feldman, who has worked with the singer, among others who were there to honor this historic moment in her career, Lavigne decided to switch it up for the later photo opportunities.

Jaden Hossler aka Jxdn, Joel Madden, Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun and John Feldmann attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony celebrating Avril Lavigne in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

She went from her formal-with-a-twist take on tartan to keeping the tartan pants, but she switched into a hoodie that was an homage to one of the first hit songs that catapulted her to fame, “Sk8er Boi.” Emblazoned across the hoodie were the words “Skateboarding is not a crime” in all capital letters.

Avril Lavigne attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony celebrating Avril Lavigne on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lavigne even had a camouflage skateboard with her name in yellow and the words “Sk8er Boi” emblazoned in red on it to pose for photos. She switched her footwear to black lace-up sneakers with chunky multicolored laces.

Avril Lavigne attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony celebrating Avril Lavigne on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer, who is known for making statements with her hair, also had an artistic dye job. Most of her hair was dyed bleach blonde, with the tips an orange-red almost giving the impression of fire. Lavigne also opted for very dramatic makeup with a glossy lip and smoky dark eye shadow and eyeliner, with a hint of glitter at the corners of her outer eyelid.

Joining Lavigne to celebrate her Hollywood Walk of Fame were Jxdn, Joel Madden, Machine Gun Kelly, and Mod Sun. Machine Gun Kelly recently collaborated with Lavigne on a new song “Bois Lie” they debuted during their Mainstream Sellout tour.

