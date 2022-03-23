Avril Lavigne Elevates Her Signature Punk Style in Leather Mini Dress With Plaid Sash & Combat Boots at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Avril Lavigne brought her punk style to the red carpet yet again.

The “Love It When You Hate Me” musician hit the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday in LA and sported a grunge look, which consisted of a black leather one-shoulder dress. The mini dress featured a leather belt as well as a dramatic black and white plaid sash along the side. Lavigne added layered necklaces as well as a thick bracelet.

Lavinge at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22. CREDIT: PMC

The “Sk8er Boi” singer added a pair of chunky boots to her red carpet ensemble. The footwear featured a lace-up design and a thick lug-sole platform with a block heel reaching roughly 3 inches in height. Lug sole boots became a top trend during 2021 due to their full coverage and thick soles. Numerous brands, including Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Gucci have taken their styles a step further by introducing options with lug soles.

A closer look at Lavigne’s boots. CREDIT: PMC

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which honors the most-played stars on iHeart Radio’s stations and app, were held at the Spring Auditorium in Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by LL Cool J, awarded the annual Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez, who also performed her songs “Get Right” and “On My Way.” Additional performances included Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Billy Porter and Maneskin. The event’s top awards were given to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, among others. Attendees included stars across music, movies and TV, including Willow Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Taylor Momsen and Kelly Rowland.

