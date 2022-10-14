×
Avril Lavigne Brings Halloween Spirit to Crossroads Kitchen Opening with Festive Sweater & Rick Owens Sneakers

By Joce Blake
Avril Lavigne was in the Halloween spirit as she arrived at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the brand-new Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons in Calabasas, Calif. The singer grabbed a pizza to-go from the new eatery in support of her long-time friend, Travis Barker, who happens to be one of the restaurant investors.

The rockstar wore a cozy two-toned skeleton sweatshirt perfect for the October season — the black and orange top screamed Halloween in the best way. She accompanied the festive sweater with a fuzzy black hat and dark eye makeup. The blonde beauty’s tresses featured some streaks of orange bringing out the same hue in her sweater.

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas )
Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on Oct. 13 .
CREDIT: Getty Images for The Commons at

Although they are no visible in the photo, Lavigne opted for the DRKSHDW abstract faux-fur side-zip sneakers by Rick Owens. The shoe brand is known for its edgy but trendy styles. From the oh-so-popular thigh-high stocking sneaker to the chunky iteration of the Converse, Rick Owens’ Parisian aesthetic is like no other.

The DRKSHDW sneakers are made in Italy with calf leather, fabric, rubber, and faux-fur detail.

Rick Owens DRKSHDW
Rick Owens DRKSHDW
CREDIT: Rick Owens DRKSHDW

During the ceremony, Lavigne posed for a few photos with Barker. Kourtney Kardashian also attended the event and joined her husband during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

