Avril Lavigne Rocked Combat Boots for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Avril Lavigne at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on December 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard

The Princess of Punk Avril Lavigne held true to her title and rocked these high, ankle-wrap black leather combat boots to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve as she performed alongside musician Travis Barker. While some outfits worn to the event were “like, so whatever”, Lavigne‘s outfit definitely stood out from the crowd.

The singer/songwriter wore a black with a leather corset and tulle straps and tutu which she paired with a pair of black leather combat boots with multiple buckles around the ankle and a chunky heel. The ensemble was further enhanced by Lavigne’s rocker-chic blond locks with the ends dyed red and a black smokey and bedazzled eyeshadow look.

Avril Lavigne at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on December 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard CREDIT: ABC

Throughout the course of her career, Lavigne has been known to meticulously blend the girly and punk aesthetic together with style choices like a black tutu, locks dyed bright colors, heavy eyeliner and footwear selections like combat boots or sketched upon Converse sneakers.

Avril Lavigne arrives on the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Sept. 12. Credit: MTV CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Whether she’s wearing a boot or pulling up with a platform, we love to see what the Princess of Punk has yet in store for us with her outfits.

