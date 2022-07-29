Avril Lavigne Rocks Out in Pleated Mini Skirt & Studded Combat Boots With Machine Gun Kelly

Avril Lavigne is taking punk fashion to a new level. On Friday, the Canadian singer gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at tour life with Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper-turned-rockstar is currently headlining a 42-date North American and European summer tour, which includes Lavigne as the opening act. Travis Barker, Willow Smith and Black Bear also join the lineup and will appear throughout different dates.

In a new reel uploaded on Lavigne’s Instagram today, the duo appears to take a break from the stage to rock out to their joint collaboration, “Bois Lie.” The recording shows Lavigne and Kelly exiting their tour buses and coming together for a mini dance party to the mega hit single, which appears on her seventh studio album “Love Sux.”

Lavigne stayed true to a gothic-grunge aesthetic and stepped out of the vehicle in a long-sleeve mesh top that was adorned with silver sequins throughout. She wore the spotted garment over a plunging black bralette. The “Complicated” hitmaker teamed her tops with a pleated high-waist mini skirt that included zipper detailing at the center and was decorated with rings and tassels. She kept her accessories minimal and rounded out the look with fishnet tights.

While her outfit received much recognition from fans, her shoes also deserved a moment of their own. The Punk Rock Princess slipped into a pair of knee-high combat boots. The utilitarian shoe style had a shiny, metal toe and was embellished silver studs on the calf and shin.

Kelly showcased his incomparable punk-rock style in a vintage Outkast T-shirt, which he wore with yellow and black plaid pants. On his feet was a pair black Vans Old Skool sneakers. This classic canvas style includes suede accents, a comfortably padded collar and a flexible rubber sole.

Lavigne’s opening slot on the Summerfest tour comes a month after she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album, “Let Go.” The project is known for ushering in a new era of female-fronted pop-punk with her honest lyricism and skater aesthetic. In celebration of the acclaimed album — which was the biggest pop debut of 2002, went seven-times platinum and scored a Grammy nomination — Arista Records and Legacy Recordings have released an expanded edition featuring six bonus tracks.

