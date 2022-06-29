Avril Lavigne Re-Creates Debut Album Cover 20 Years Later in Goth-Chic Outfit & Boots

Avril Lavigne had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday.

The “Complicated” singer attended Machine Gun Kelly’s after-party following his sold out concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Lavigne opened the concert with popular songs like “Girlfriend.” Following the concert, MGK hosted a celebration at Catch Steakhouse.

Avril Lavinge in NYC with Mod Sun on June 28. CREDIT: Splash

To the party, Lavigne wore a blush pink corset top with black detailing and black spaghetti straps. She paired the lingerie top with mid-rise black leather pants. She finished her look with a pair of black leather boots. The boots featured a hefty platform sole that added at least 2 inches to Lavigne’s frame. She was joined by fiancé, Mod Sun. He wore a graphic tee with a yellow flannel on top. He added light was jeans and white high-top sneakers to the outfit.

Avril Lavigne in NYC with Mod Sun on June 28. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Lavigne also made a pit stop to an important part of the city. She went to Canal Street, where she shot the cover for her debut album “Let Go” 20 years ago. She re-created her cover art in a TikTok video, sporting a similar outfit and pose on the same corner.

For footwear, Lavigne often sticks to edgy styles that match her wardrobe. The “Smile” singer can be seen in black and white sneakers by Vans, Asics and Converse while off-duty, plus ankle and combat boots by Jeffrey Campbell, Wild Diva and Ugg. For more formal occasions, Lavigne wears neutral-colored pumps, loafers and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Kurt Geiger, Vivienne Westwood and Giuseppe Zanotti. Lavigne is also a designer herself, owning her own footwear and accessories brand Abbey Dawn that’s been around since 2008.

Discover Lavigne’s top street style looks over the years in the gallery.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of chunky lug sole boots.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zippa Bootie, $110.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Meendey Chelsea Boot, $80 (was $149).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Tanked Chelsea Boot, $180.