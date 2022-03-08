Ava DuVernay Serves a Street Style Look in Louis Vuitton’s Sneaker-Inspired Ankle Boots at Paris Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ava DuVernay showed face and style while out at Paris Fashion Week. The filmmaker was spotted leaving a Louis Vuitton dinner on Monday. DuVernay was decked out in threads courtesy of the French label. She served a layered monochromatic look that consisted of an oversized hooded cape. The stylish outwear is tailored from wool fabric and complete with the jacquard monogram motif on the inside and a zipper closure.

Ava DuVernay spotted leaving a Louis Vuitton dinner in Paris on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Underneath, the “When They See Us” director wore a long collard shirt and loose-fitting lounge pants from the luxury fashion house. Both pieces were adorned with the jacquard allover Louis Vuitton finish.

Ava DuVernay spotted out in Paris in Louis Vuitton trail ankle boots on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The award-winning producer parted her signature brown locs to the side and opted for soft neutral makeup. As for footwear, she sealed the deal with the Louis Vuitton Star Trail ankle boots. The emblematic model includes suede calf leather and a patent monogram canvas. The design incorporates elements inspired by sneakers, notably the technical mesh on the upper and the padded tongue and collar. The bold style is characterized by its high block heel and treaded rubber outsole.

Ava DuVernay attends the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Prior to heading out for dinner, DuVernay joined some of Hollywood’s finest at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show. She sat front row in a white long-sleeve flowy jumpsuit. She paired the one-piece garment with a sharp black vest, square frames and a black handbag. On her feet were a pair of leather boots. The smooth silhouette was adorned with silver studs.

