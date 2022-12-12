Aubrey Plaza Sharpens Up in Thom Browne Suit & Patent Pumps at ‘CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute’ Event

Aubrey Plaza brought sharp suiting to this year’s “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” event.

While arriving at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Sunday night, Plaza posed in a sharp Thom Browne ensemble. The “White Lotus” star’s outfit featured a short black wool bouclé blazer with pointed lapels, lifted sleeves and a white pocket accent, layered atop a cropped white button-up shirt. A matching ribbed knit miniskirt over black tights completed the set, accessorized with layered gold rings and stud earrings.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

A shiny black leather clutch with a rectangular trunk silhouette featuring a small top handle and gold hardware gave Plaza’s outfit a business-worthy finish.

When it came to shoes, Plaza also opted for a set of low-heeled pumps — also from Browne. The “Parks & Recreation” actress‘ footwear of choice featured black patent leather uppers in a round-toed silhouette, accented by thick front toe straps trimmed with the designer’s signature red, white and blue stripes. A set of 2 to 3-inch block heels completed the pair, giving Plaza an easygoing, stable height boost throughout the evening.

A closer look at Plaza’s pumps. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

Aubrey Plaza attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

The CNN Heroes event honors individuals making a difference in the world through fields including activism, art and nonprofits. Co-hosted by Anderson Cooper at the American Museum of Natural History, the 2022 occasion honored CNN’s Top 10 Heroes, which included Sri Nihal Tammana, Richard Casper and Debra Vines. TechLit Africa founder Nelly Cheboi was notably named the 2022 Hero of the Year. The event also featured numerous star attendees and presenters, including Aubrey Plaza, Naomi Campbell, Kristin Davis and Simu Liu.

PHOTOS: Discover Aubrey Plaza’s sandal styles over the years in the gallery.