Aubrey Plaza Gleams in One-Shoulder Minidress & Pointy Pumps on ‘Seth Meyers’

Aubrey Plaza sparkled as she visited “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday night. The actress caught up with Meyers and talked about receiving a Golden Globe nomination for “The White Lotus” and getting lost on a hike with Meghann Fahy in Italy.

The “Emily the Criminal” star wore a sparkling midnight blue one-shoulder minidress. She paired the look with sheer black stockings.

To accessorize, Plaza opted for an assortment of silver-toned rings and a pair of diamond rings.

Actress Aubrey Plaza during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The actress kept her bright blond locks in a side-swept style with soft waves that complimented her makeup that featured a deep pink lip.

The actress completed her look by slipping into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The sleek silhouette brought height to the look with an embellished stiletto heel. Pointed-toe pumps have always been a fan favorite among stars including Jennifer Garner, Selena Gomez, and Dua Lipa.

Actress Aubrey Plaza during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Plaza was styled by Jessica Paster who has also worked with Ashley Benson, Miranda Cosgrove, and Christina Ricci.

Plaza is known for her sleek style choices. For red carpet events, the actress often gravitates towards platform pumps or stiletto-heeled sandals which she pairs with neutral fitted gowns. She frequently sports sophisticated blazer suits with a pair of mules or leather boots. The “Parks and Recreation” actress recently was spotted at the “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” wearing a Thom Browne suit and patent pumps. Plaza has been seen in footwear from a variety of designer labels like Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, and Casadei.

