Aubrey Plaza Wears Prada & Hidden Heels for ‘Emily the Criminal’ Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2022

Aubrey Plaza made a chic appearance at the “Emily, the Criminal” premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in London. For the event, she wore a daring all-black look with a reworked suit from Prada.

Plaza donned a shining bandeau top with an underwire seam for its cropped effect. The actress styled the bandeau with a high-waisted black belt just beneath it, which synched her silhouette. Over the bandeau, Plaza layered with a black blazer styled with rolled-up sleeves.

CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

The pants came to her mid-waist and were made for a flawless fit. The straight-legged fit came over her choice of footwear, which gave a sophisticated look.

As much as the Blackbear lead’s heels were invisible because of the fitting of the pants, the best choices for a suit and occasion like this would be a pointed and glossy or matte black heel to go with the bandeau or a simple platform boot. Whichever shoes were chosen for this event allowed the “Ingrid Goes West” star to have a lengthened physique to complement the suit.

London Film Festival BP: The BFI London Film Festival celebrates the year’s top upcoming films and their accompanying performances. Held from October 5-16, the 2022 occasion includes screenings and premieres for numerous films, including “The Good Nurse,” “Living,” “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” “The Whale” and “Till.” The event also features a range of celebrity appearances, which have already included Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

