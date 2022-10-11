×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Aubrey Plaza Wears Prada & Hidden Heels for ‘Emily the Criminal’ Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2022

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
“Emily The Criminal” UK Premiere – 66th BFI London Film Festival
Aubrey Plaza’s Sandal Style Through the years
Aubrey Plaza’s Sandal Style Through the years
Aubrey Plaza’s Sandal Style Through the years
Aubrey Plaza’s Sandal Style Through the years
View Gallery 11 Images

Aubrey Plaza made a chic appearance at the “Emily, the Criminal” premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in London. For the event, she wore a daring all-black look with a reworked suit from Prada.

Plaza donned a shining bandeau top with an underwire seam for its cropped effect. The actress styled the bandeau with a high-waisted black belt just beneath it, which synched her silhouette. Over the bandeau, Plaza layered with a black blazer styled with rolled-up sleeves.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aubrey Plaza attends the "Emily The Criminal" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Curzon Mayfair on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)
CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

The pants came to her mid-waist and were made for a flawless fit. The straight-legged fit came over her choice of footwear, which gave a sophisticated look.

As much as the Blackbear lead’s heels were invisible because of the fitting of the pants, the best choices for a suit and occasion like this would be a pointed and glossy or matte black heel to go with the bandeau or a simple platform boot. Whichever shoes were chosen for this event allowed the “Ingrid Goes West” star to have a lengthened physique to complement the suit.

See How Aubrey Plaza Flatters Her Feet in Chic Sandal Styles

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad