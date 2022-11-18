Aubrey O’Day Masters Monochrome In Split Maxi Dress & Platform Mules for ‘Tamron Hall’ Appearance

Aubrey O’Day made a monochromatic style statement while arriving at the “Tamron Hall” show in New York today. The singer and reality superstar easily elevated an all-black ensemble with edgy staples and towering footwear.

O’Day was spotted walking through the streets of the Big Apple in a strapless maxi dress. The top of the lightweight separate included a corset that had contoured boning details. While the skirt had ruched detailing throughout, a knee-high side slit and a sheer hemline. The former Danity Kane member complemented her dress with a fitted leather jacket that had fringe accents on the sleeves.

Aubrey O’Day arrives at the ‘Tamron Hall’ show in New York City on Nov. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To further elevate the moment, the “Famously Single” star accessorized with layered necklaces and long white nails. For glam, O’Day went with shimmering eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. She parted her blond tresses in the middle and styled them in long sensual beach waves.

When it came down to the shoes, O’Day boosted her height with a set of platform mules. The open-toe silhouette had a stacked chunky outsole and sat atop a thick pyramid heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

