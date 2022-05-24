×
Atiana De La Hoya Gets Rosy in Lace Dress & Red Sandals at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Roses upon roses, Atiana De La Hoya was dressed with elegance in celebration of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Portofino, Italy, over the weekend.

In a semi-sheer gown by Dolce & Gabbana with a clean and cut bustier underneath, her dress finished at her ankles. What completes the silhouette are the white and red petals sewn to both sides of the garment — a staple detail of the brand that brings it to another level.

De La Hoya coordinated with a pair of red sandals that wrapped around her ankle with another floral embellishment. The social media star wore her brown hair down in soft waves, a middle part to add to the very put-together look.

The rest of the look was kept simple with a bare neck, nude acrylics, two quaint rings and a soft makeup. De La Hoya, whose biological father is former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya, was joined by her sister Alabama Barker and brother Landon Barker; their mother is Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler. She posed alongside social media influencer Carl Lawson and her brother Landon.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding has been one of the most lavish of the Kardashian clans. Held in Italy and sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana, the three-day-long affair included a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny and an afternoon boating trip. Ultimately, it culminated in a ceremony at Portofino villa L’Olivetta and reception at castle Castello Brown overlooking the Portofino harbor, with numerous guests that included the full Kardashian and Jenner families, Machine Gun Kelly, and Megan Fox. Prior to their wedding, Barker proposed to Kardashian on October 17, 2021, at the shoreline of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel; the duo also held a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in April, and were legally married in the United States in Santa Barbara in May.

