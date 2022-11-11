Ashley Tisdale Goes Western in Cowboy Boots & Blazer Dress for Sheglam’s Glam House Pop-Up Event

Ashley Tisdale added a country twist to a business casual outfit for her latest event.

The “High School Musical” alum hosted beauty brand Sheglam’s Glam House Pop-Up event on Thursday in West Hollywood, Calif. Other familiar faces that hit the party included Stassie Karanikolaou, Chantel Jeffries, Manny MUA and several more.

To the soirée, Tisdale wore a black blazer dress featuring a double-breasted style. She cuffed her sleeves and added a black top underneath.

Tisdale wore a brown Louis Vuitton crossbody bag, and she also added a few rings to accessorize the look.

Tisdale attends Sheglam’s Glam House Pop-Up on Nov. 10 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images

When it came down to footwear, Tisdale took the western route. The “Phineas and Ferb” star added a pair of black cowboy boots to round out the outfit. Her knee-high boots featured a mid-stacked block heel and western-inspired embroidery.

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

Tisdale’s own personal style tends to lean bohemian and laidback. The actress often dons sandals and sharp pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman, as well as more affordable labels like Jessica Simpson and Steve Madden. Off-duty, Tisdale’s footwear ranges from chic to edgy, including Chanel flats, Miu Miu boots and Prada loafers. Her casual style also features sporty sneakers by APL, Adidas and Balenciaga.

