Ashley Park Goes Rebel-Chic in 6-Inch Block Heels & Wild Versace Dress at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Premiere

Ashley Park made a bright splash on the red carpet of “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere last night.

The NYC premiere was held at the French Consulate and several of her costars, like Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and more joined Park at the event. The new season hits Netflix on Dec. 21.

The Broadway actress hit the event styled in a bright purple look to the premiere. Her ankle-length dress featured a corset top with delicate purple and black embroidery with a black criss-cross neckline. The skirt was covered in a purple and black pattern, similar to a tiger print. The skirt was layered with black tulle that appeared as she twirled on the red carpet. The ensemble is from Versace’s spring 2023 collection, which was inspired by rebel women.

Collins and Park at the special screening of season 3 of “Emily In Paris” held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Park added a sparkly necklace, earrings, bracelets and rings to complete her look.

The singer added a pair of towering shoes that gave her a serious boost. She wore black patent leather boots with a square toe and an ankle strap for a fun extra detail. Her thick platform soles reached at least 2 inches while the total height of the boot rose to at least 6 inches.

Park at the special screening of season 3 of “Emily In Paris” held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Park’s also become a rising star in the fashion world in recent years, attending Fashion Month shows for Valentino, Pamella Roland and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

