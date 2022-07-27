Ashley Graham Marries Comfort With Style in Breathable Brooks Running Sneakers & Leggings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham heads to the gym wearing highly functional and fashionable workout gear. The model shared her outfit of the day on Tuesday on her Instagram Stories, leaving the glitz and glam behind in favor of athleisure.

The “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” star gave sporty vibes, donning a black tank for her workout session. The shirt was tied neatly in the front to crop it slightly and give the waist more definition. Graham paired the sleeveless top with matte black high-waisted leggings that seemed to be made of a breathable fabric, allowing Graham to tackle her hectic schedule with ease.

Ashley Graham in black athleisure and sneakers on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The mom-of-three popped on square black sunglasses and layered on gold pendant necklaces, adding a chic touch to her sporty ensemble. The athleisure-inspired set was further dressed up thanks to a forest green Dior canvas tote bag, which Graham draped over her arm.

The bridal-wear collaborator went for Brooks sneakers that allowed her to keep up with her fast-paced lifestyle. The shoes have a slight arch on the sole and a sleek design, all features indicative of a sporty shoe. The breathable fabric also alludes to the sneaker’s athleticism, making them perfect for a model on-the-go.

