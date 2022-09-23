Ashley Graham Makes a Sleek Appearance in a Corseted Versace Gown & Strappy Stilettos at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row

Ashley Graham took a sleek risk front row at the 2023 Versace Spring/Summer show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today. The dramatic show saw its guests in dramatic wears, Graham included. The model dressed in all-black with strappy footwear.

The Sports Illustrated model’s ensemble consisted of a black maxi dress with long sleeves and a structured corseted waistline. Graham carried a white leather clutch with gold hardware and decorated her ears with matching dangling gold studs. The mom of three wore her dark brown tresses half up half down with a slick top knot and accentuated her features with a vampy red lip.

Ashley Graham is seen on the front row of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Each confident step Graham took was a chic, and most importantly, a supported one thanks to the strappy sandal heels she’d worn on her romp at the event. Intersecting on the tops of her feet and meeting around her ankles, the thin straps on each shoe secured the style in place, making for a worry-free footwear experience for the on-the-go model.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a seamless, barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding a bit of height, making for a tall, flattering silhouette.

Ashley Graham is seen on the front row of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 23, 2022 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images

Whether on or off the runway, Graham sticks to a few staple styles that go with most things in her expansive wardrobe. Overall, Graham’s shoes seem to range from sporty to slick. For more formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

