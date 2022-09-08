Ashley Graham Goes Wild in a Leopard Print Dress and Strappy Black Sandal Heels for ‘The Today Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Striding through the streets of New York, Ashley Graham made her way to “The Today Show” today clad in an animal print maxi dress and the perfect end of summer heels.

Whether it be cheetah or leopard print, Graham’s flowing dress was made up of warm browns spotted with the wild motif, fitted with ballon sleeves and a risky plunging neckline.

Ashley Graham seen arriving to the Today Show on Sept. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

The Sports Illustrated model pulled it back when it came to accessorizing, allowing the garment she’d worn to shine through. Graham sported a plethora of golden hoop earrings, and dainty rings that played alongside the dress well. The mom of three wore her hair in a high ponytail, taking pieces out of the updo to frame her features that were accentuated by a light wash of natural makeup.

Each confident step Graham took was a chic, and most importantly, a supported one thanks to the strappy sandal heels she’d worn on her romp in the Big Apple. Intersecting on the tops of her feet and meeting around her ankles, the thin straps on each shoe secured the style in place, making for a worry free footwear experience for the on-the-go model.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

