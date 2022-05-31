×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ashley Graham’s Thong Sandals With Irregular Heels Are ‘Bringing Out the Fabulous’

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
ashley-graham-close-up-1
September 2019
May 2019
February 2019
November 2018
View Gallery 24 Images

Ashley Graham did it again, delivering another chic white ensemble on Instagram.

The modeled looked comfortable, “bringing out the fabulous,” as she noted in a photo shared on Monday. She’s seen in a white ribbed cropped tank, with a similar halter lining that matched well with her white pants that were cinched around the waist. With black contrasting lining across the fabric, the pants had the ability to function as sweatpants or casual trousers.

Graham accessorized with a medium-sized cubic link, an emerald pendant at the center, black ovular sunglasses and sculpted gold earrings. As her attire is fully white, she contrasted the sleekness with a bit of color to bring the outfit to life.

Tucked in her hand, she showcased a gorgeous multi-colored Fendi purse. With a small strap for holding, the purse had a buckle outlined as the logo of Fendi, with pink, burgundy, and yellow stripes across the bag.

Graham had a cohesion of color, matching her sunglasses with black mule thong sandals. These square-toe sandals have a plump leather strap for support with a curved heel. The leather sandals tie in beautifully. The shape of the ankle strap is so peculiar, showing itself to be different from other thong sandals.

This striking sandal has sophistication, the rounded heel making this shoe irregular to the eye. The shoes have the ability to be dressed up or down, as they worked well in this casual ensemble but can be shown off in eveningwear as well.

See More of Ashley Graham’s Style Through the Years

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad