Ashley Graham Slips on Thong Sandals & Goes All-Black for Beach Day in Italy

After a busy week in Paris, fashion model Ashley Graham jetted to Italy to celebrate the end of Fashion Month. Graham has uploaded a series of Instagram stories from the trip including mouth-watering pasta dishes and her take on European streetwear.

The mother of two took a casual and chic approach to beachwear, slipping into a black two-piece set before taking the streets of Sorrento. On top, Graham wore a sleeveless crop featuring a deep v-neck and lengthy drawstring with gold charms. For the bottom, the model chose a high-waisted maxi skirt, also with a cinched drawstring waist.

Ashley Graham posing for a mirror selfie. CREDIT: via Instagram

The model sported a black hat with white letters and the Italian flag. She also accessorized with a pair of black Versace sunglasses featuring the signature design on the frame side. Graham kept her jewelry gold and wore multiple rings, hoop earrings, and a smiley face necklace embellished with diamonds.

After a week of sporting platforms and stilettos, Graham went for a relaxed look and is prepared to take on any cobblestone streets that come her way. For footwear, she kept things casual and comfortable in a pair of black thong sandals. The sandals are perfect for a beach day, allowing the feet to breathe and soak up the sun.

Graham’s footwear style is modern and fun. The Sports Illustrated model’s everyday looks are full of strappy sandals in an assortment of colors. She also loves platforms, a square-toe, and the occasional thigh-high boot. When off-duty, you can find Graham in a pair of Jordan sneakers, Yeezy slides, or even crocs.

