Ashley Graham Kicks Off Thong Sandals & Flexes Her Feet While Celebrating New Home in Affirm Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham lounges in the sun in chic and comfortable style in an Instagram photo shared on Monday. Appearing in a campaign for Affirm, the model gave her followers a look at her new home and backyard.

Graham wore a white button-down top over a ribbed white tank top. To match her business-casual look, she had on nude pants that with roomy legs. Opting to go barefoot, she slipped off her white thong sandals, which were seen in the grass.

Thong sandals were a wise choice and versatile enough for wearing around the house or making stylish spring and summer statements. The silhouette features a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

Graham’s brown locks fluttered down and draped over her chest, adding warmth to this very light and airy palette. What made this picture as a whole so gorgeous was how each color — from the textures of each green to the soft blue of the pool and her clean, polished outfit made the photo almost cinematic.

Step out in thong sandal heels.

CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, $417.

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules, $595.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals, $158.