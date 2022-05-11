Ashley Graham Puts Spanx’s Worry-Free Pants to the Test With White-Hot Slingback Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham looked to Spanx to enhance an all-white outfit in an Instagram post shared today.

The supermodel is seen sprawled out on a white couch against a white background, unifying the color scheme. The caption on the post reads, “White pants made with @Spanx Silver Lining Technology are 100% opaque, so I finally have white pants I can underthink.”

Spanx partnered with Graham to show off their new pants made with Silver Lining Technology, which makes trousers opaque and leaves the wearer worry-free.

The model wore high-waisted white trousers in what appeared to be a stretchy fabric with wide legs. Graham coordinated with a white structured corset top with thick straps and a squared neckline. The top is neatly tucked into the trousers for a clean, put-together look.

Graham accessorized with a chunky gold chain, gold studs and a large gold ring to complete the look.

For footwear, Graham donned white sling-back sandals to bring home that white-on-white look. The heels have thin straps that loop around the heel with straps going overtop the foot. The heel itself is angular and thick up top, tapering downward. The toe is squared and prominent, making the heel statement-worthy even against a backdrop of white.

Step out in white sandals.

CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, $417.

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules, $595.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals, $158.