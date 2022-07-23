Ashley Graham Turns Up the Heat by the Pool in a Blue See-Through Body-Con Cover Up and Comfy Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham showed off her most recent outfit of the day on Instagram.

The post, made on July 23, sees Graham laying against a grey wall with potted white flowers to her side. With her hands on her hips, the model did what she does best and showcased the dress and slides in a sexy pose, giving it her all. The post comes after the successful launch of her second bridal collection with Pronovias, marking the bridal groups commitment to inclusive fashion with sizes ranging from 0 to 32.

The busy model slowed things down, expressing herself in a slightly see-through fitted dress. The bright aqua dress was long sleeved with a plunging neckline and ruching all down both sides. The model added an extra layer underneath the see-through dress, donning a bright pink halter style bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms. The dress acted as a poolside cover-up while amplifying the rather mundane bikini. Graham sported no makeup for the sunny pool day and wore her hair down, setting her black sunglasses atop her head. The model didn’t wear too many accessories, save for a dainty little gold chain anklet.

Graham flattered her feet, retiring the heels for the day for some comfy white slides with a circular metallic gold accent on the top. Slides seem to be a staple in many celebrities homes. From Olympic athletes like Simone Biles to famed actress like Kate Hudson, everyone seems to be slipping into the slides trend quite literally. The shoe style is immensely versatile, coming in a multitude of colors and styles fit for just about everyone. The gold on these slides adds a nice shiny quality that catches the eyes, allowing the slides to grab attention rather than fade into the background when paired with such a colorful cover-up dress.

Related Nina Dobrev Hilariously Twirls in Floral Prairie Dress That Matches Her Wallpaper & Elevated the Look With Sandals Addison Rae Revives 'No-Pants' Trend in Oversized Tee & Colorblock Sandals With an Electric Blue Pedicure Sofia Richie Adds Pop of Color to Minimal Bikini With Coral Birkenstocks on Vacation in South of France

Get comfy in these white simple slides.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Adidas Adilette slides, $17 (was $34).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Levi’s 3D slides, $20 (was $25).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Moschino Embossed Logo slides, $175.