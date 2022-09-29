Ashley Graham Embraces Surrealism in Mules With Golden Toes & Halter Style Dress at Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Ashley Graham attended Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week today. Dressed in full Schiaparelli couture, the model was snapped making her way to the venue in a black and gold-centric ensemble.

The Sports Illustrated model made the sidewalk her own personal runway, clad in a black halter style fitted gown featuring gilded chain accents around her neck and on the bodice, a Schiaparelli signature. The mom of three accessorized her ensemble with statement-making coordinating jewelry like dangling pearl and gold earrings that centered around a large ear motif. Graham also carried a white leather bag fitted with gold accents to match the shiny metal detailing throughout her outfit.

Ashley Graham arriving at Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Along with the dress, the St. Tropez global ambassador wore black leather stiletto mules with Aurelian tips in the shape of toes that aligned with Schiaparelli’s surrealist design approach.

Mules recently saw a bump in popularity in the 2010s in all types of fashion. The style can feature a variety of heel heights, with closed-toe mules often featuring flat soles, while open-toe varieties often feature high heels.

Ashley Graham arriving at Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Ashley Graham arriving at Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

