Ashley Graham Gets Punk Rock Roller Derby Chick Makeover With Orange Hair, Horns & Dr. Martens Combat Boots

Ashley Graham may be a glamorous model, but that doesn’t mean she can’t hang with an edgy crowd. In a recent Instagram post, Graham debuted a punk rock look—and matching rebellious attitude—complete with fishnet, piercings, spikes, chains, dyed hair, and even horn implants. Predictably, the shocking transformation was for a project. But that didn’t prevent Graham from getting fully into character, channeling her wild side.

For the shoot, Graham wore a black corseted top with a white rose graphic layered on top of a long-sleeve fishnet shirt. She paired the top with a Frankenstein skirt that featured a green and blue plaid mini skirt on the righthand side and a red and blue plaid knee-length skirt on the lefthand side. Graham layered the skirt over ripped fishnet stockings, wearing Dr. Martens platform combat boots with the look.

Graham, who also strapped on roller skates for some portions of the video, heavily accessorized the look with chains, spiked bracelets, and a particularly pointy choker with a massive pendant reading “Broken.” The model also wore a hefty collection of faux piercings, including a septum ring, an eyebrow ring, several nose rings, lip rings, and even a chin ring. Graham debuted some intense glam for the shoot, which featured thin black eyebrows, a graphic black eyeliner look, and a gray lipstick pout complete with black lip liner.

The model capped off the look with a two-toned dyed wig featuring an orange short-banged front and a mint green length. Graham wore a graphic black and white bandana on her head, breaking up the two polarizing colors.

Perhaps the most noticeable addition to Graham’s look was the flesh-colored horns protruding from her forehead. The faux horn implants—which were, of course, pierced—were about 2 inches in length, peeking out from Graham’s vibrant bangs.

In the video, Graham is seen posing in front of a camera in a studio before taking her talents to the streets of New York City. At one point, the model stands on the side of the road, holding a sign that says “Honk If You Love Ashely Graham.” She then hits the park where she roller skates away from a suited man and plays a light blue electric guitar.

The behind-the-scenes clip was set to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “Savage” with the model referencing the lyrics (and the bizarre nature of the video) in the caption.

“No, but actually…” the model wrote, adding “What’s happening?”

Though it’s unclear what the shoot was for, Graham did tag popular alternative online retailer Dolls Kill in her post along with some high-fashion jewelry brands. The star also tagged YouTube in the video post.

When not channeling her punk rock side, Graham is known for her sleek red carpet looks and fashion-forward off-duty style. Her footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick with the model often seen in colorful strappy sandals or pointed pumps from luxury brands like Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi while on the red carpet. On the casual front, Graham often kicks back in sharp sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

