Ashley Graham Snaps A Selfie In a Fresco-Inspired Maxi Dress and Sky-High Nude Platform Sandals

Model on the go Ashley Graham snapped a selfie of her outfit in an elevator before heading out for the day yesterday, posting the photo to her Instagram Story. The image sees Graham in a fitted maxi dress with a romantic Fresco-inspired print.

Graham dressed in an impressive long sleeved piece, the painting motif depicting little angels and women in muted tones all set on a stretchy mock-neck garment. The style is dreamy and certainly eye-catching, the statement item allowing the body-positive advocate to accessorize minimally with chain earrings and a few statement rings.

Ashley Graham in a long sleeve dress and nude heels on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The Sports Illustrated star wore her brown locks back and out of her face in a slicked back ponytail that added to the already immense drama of the dress.

When it came down to footwear, Graham spared no expense, elevating her ensemble quite literally in nude platform sandal heels. The chunky platform offered the 5’10 model a boost while giving the heavily printed outfit a neutral color palette to work off of. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Whether on or off the runway, Graham sticks to a few staple styles that go with most things in her wardrobe. Overall, Graham’s shoes seem to range from sporty to slick. For more formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

