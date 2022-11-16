Ashley Graham Gleams in Metallic Pumps & Olive Green Silk Dress at Pirelli’s 2023 Calendar Launch

Ashley Graham brought a dazzling display to her latest event.

The model hit the Calendario Pirelli 2023 Presentation in Milan today. The event, held at Pirelli HangarBicocca art gallery, celebrated the launch of the brand’s new calendar, which Graham stars in. Other well-known models are featured in the new piece, titled “Love Letters to the Muse,” including Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss.

To the soirée, Graham donned a silk olive green dress. The garment featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with sparkling straps peeking out. The dress cinched in at the waist and was complete with a slit up at the center of the piece. She added large gold and green drop earrings and carried a golden apple purse.

Graham attends the Calendario Pirelli 2023 Presentation at Pirelli HangarBicocca on Nov. 16 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Graham added a pair of metallic heels to round out her look. She donned gold pointed-toe pumps that shimmered with every step. Taking the shoes a notch up were the jeweled ankle straps which tied in the straps seen under her dress.

Graham poses for Calendario Pirelli’s Love Letters to the Muse calendar. CREDIT: Emma Summerton

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from slick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

