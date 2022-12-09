×
Ashley Graham’s Optical Illusion Dress Comes With Sculpted ‘Wet’ Effects & Barely-There Sandals

By Melody Rivera
Ashley Graham is the latest celebrity to embrace the optical illusion trend. The model took to Instagram to show off her unique dress that she wore to the British Fashion Awards afterparty in London this week.

The model wore a deep purple Syndical Chamber gown that was designed to appear as though it was wet and stuck to the model’s body. The unique graphic dress featured a crisscrossed cutout across the chest and a high slit on the side.

Celebrities attend The British Fashion Awards After Party at '22' in Mayfair. 06 Dec 2022 Pictured: Ashley Graham. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA923627_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashley Graham attends The British Fashion Awards After Party at ’22’ in Mayfair.
CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA
The dress also brought as much attention to the back with an asymmetrical back design and strings that met at the shoulders and fell effortlessly down her back. This custom dress is from the Syndical Chamber’s fall 2022 collection.

To prepare for the colder weather, Graham added a long white Eirinn Hayhow faux fur coat that featured black buttons.

Graham kept the attention solely on the dress with minimal jewelry that featured silver-toned rings and an assortment of earring cuffs. She paired the look with a silver embellished Jimmy Choo clutch.

Celebrities attend The British Fashion Awards After Party at '22' in Mayfair. 06 Dec 2022 Pictured: Ashley Graham. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA923627_082.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashley Graham attends The British Fashion Awards After Party at ’22’ in Mayfair.
CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA
As for the model’s footwear, she completed the look with a pair of silver metallic Jimmy Choo sandals to match her handbag. The open-toe heels featured an almond toe that brought a slim silhouette to the shoe. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was at least 4 inches tall, which was supported by the dainty ankle strap.

Celebrities attend The British Fashion Awards After Party at '22' in Mayfair. 06 Dec 2022 Pictured: Ashley Graham. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA923627_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer look at Ashley Graham’s shoes.
CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA
For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps in vibrant tones from designer labels like Christian Louboutin and Gianvitio Rossi.

Celebrities attend The British Fashion Awards After Party at '22' in Mayfair. 06 Dec 2022 Pictured: Ashley Graham. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA923627_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashley Graham attends The British Fashion Awards After Party at ’22’ in Mayfair.
CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA
Graham kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail keeping the focus on her minimal makeup that featured a winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip. The model also posed with her friend and fellow model, Winnie Harlow, who glistened in a gold gown and open-toe sandals.

