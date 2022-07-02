×
Ashley Graham’s Bold Blue Suit Gets a Whimsical Upgrade With Square-Toe Zebra Sandals

Ashley Graham was clearly feeling blue in her latest Instagram post, which she uploaded today. In the new photos, the television host strikes a model-worthy pose in front of a gray bathroom. The 34-year-old supermodel served a striking monochromatic moment in a bold pant suit by Hanifa.

Graham’s ensemble consisted of a vibrant blazer with matching dramatic wide-leg pants. Tailored from linen with just the right amount of stretch, the silhouette updates a classic blazer with a lightly padded shoulders to hold the shape. The overcoat also included a plunging V-neckline with long sleeves, side slant pockets and a button closure at the center.

The media personality jokingly captioned the upload “I’m blue bada bee ba di da.”

Graham parted her signature brunette tresses in the middle and styled it soft beach waves. For glam, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and neutral pout. To add another eye-catching element to the stylish set, the former “America’s Next Top Model” judge completed her look with zebra print sandals. The shoe style decorated her shiny red pedicure and featured a square outer sole.

Graham is known for being a high fashion runway model that has honed her personal style throughout the years of her impressive career. She has also made her mark in the beauty industry constantly advocating for curvy women and body positivity. The presenter has used her platform as well as her love for fashion to make a statement. In doing so, she’s turned the fashion game on its head. Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to sleek. For formal occasions, she often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

