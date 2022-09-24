Ashley Graham Tastes the Rainbow in a Multicolored Etro Two-Piece and Purple Peep-Toe Mules

Ashley Graham practiced her runway walk on the streets of Milan dressed in rainbow wears in a video posted to her Instagram today during Milan Fashion Week just ahead of the Etro’s spring 2023 show.

Graham has been busy this fashion month, the star having had sat front row and or walked in many shows during the fashionable romp, including shows like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Boss and Tommy Hilfiger.

Graham’s colorful wears consisted of a knitted long-sleeve crop-top with an ombre pink to orange and then light blue gradient, which she paired with a matching knitted midi skirt in the same vibrant hues. The mom of three sported large gold hoops and carried a mixed-metal Etro bag with their mythical Pegasus logo plastered on the front-facing panel of the tote in silver.

Further adding color to her look, the model slipped into peekaboo purple peep-toe mules with short stiletto-style heels. Mules are dainty shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot. Mules were first popularized in the 17th century as bedroom slippers, later becoming fashionable thanks to wealthy women in the French court.

In another look during Milan Fashion Week, Graham wore a deconstructed mini dress from Rick Owens featuring a high neck, intricate draping, an asymmetrical raw hem and no sleeves. The Sports Illustrated cover star donned thin shady Prada sunglasses in black with gold accents that were reminiscent of the ‘90s and accessorized with a plethora of small gilded hoops.

Finishing the ensemble off, the 34-year-old public figure shrugged into shiny black slouchy Balenciaga boots fitted with short stiletto style heels.

PHOTOS: See how Ashley Graham’s style has evolved over the years.