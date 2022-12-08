Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’

Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday.

The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with.

Ashley Graham poses for a photo during ‘Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis: Ashley Graham’ at The 92nd Street Y in New York on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette.

Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a plethora of studs crystal and gold earrings from Completedworks. Her makeup, much like her hair and outfit, was grungy and dark featuring smoked-out graphic black eyelids a la Julia Fox.

Lifting herself to new heights, the 5-foot-9 model sported a pair of black peep-toe platform heels with sparkling crystal adornments that added shine to her ensemble. The Sergio Rossi platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes, and towering block heels reaching 6 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta, and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas, and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

