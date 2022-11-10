Ashley Graham Updates Little Black Dress With Edgy Leather Jacket & Slouchy Knee-High Boots

Ashley Graham shared a slideshow of selfies and videos to her Instagram today, showing an outfit she’d worn to The Knix Confidence Tour. The model went for a black-on-black look complete with stand-out knee-high boots and punk outerwear.

Graham posed clad in a black fitted midi dress which she wore underneath a black leather biker jacket fitted with lots of shiny silver hardware. Opting for something edgier, she added gold rings, necklaces, and earrings to her look.

Graham wore her dark brown tresses up, pulling out curlier forward-facing strands to frame her face. Her makeup, like her outfit, was dark and brooding.

When it came down to footwear, Graham sported slouchy black boots with sharp pointed toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height certainly made the model taller, while streamlining her silhouette, thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Ashley Graham attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta, and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas, and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

