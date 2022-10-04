Ashley Graham Takes Barbiecore Jumpsuit To New Heights With Chunky Platform Sandals at Lanvin’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Ashley Graham made a vibrant appearance at the Lanvin spring 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. The supermodel proved that Barbiecore trend is here to stay as she arrived in a hot pink-hued jumpsuit. The silhouette was the ultimate statement-making garment and ensured that all eyes would be firmly fixated on her outfit.

Graham’s one-piece ensemble included long sleeves, pointy shoulder pads, a deep V-neckline and ruched detailing on the pants leg. To place more emphasis on her look, she simply accessorized with small diamond cuff earrings, several midi rings and a pink square handbag.

Ashley Graham attends the Lanvin womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 03, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

To further elevate the moment, Graham went with a sultry pink smokey eye and a neutral glossy pout. The runway sensation parted her hair in the middle and styled it in lustrous beach waves.

When it came down to the shoes, Graham seemingly completed her look with a pair of towering black platform sandals. The shoe style easily elevated her attire as it featured a chunky outsole.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

