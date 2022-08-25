Ashley Graham Lounges In a Cushy Bed in a Luxurious Lounge Set and Kitten Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lounging in a hotel room, Ashley Graham shared her outfit of the day on Instagram today. The mom of three called for room service in a stylish black button-up two piece and the most perfect kitten heels.

The set Graham wore consisted of a comfy lengthy long-sleeve cardigan with artistic gold buttons layered over a black bra top which virtually went unnoticed thanks to the expert black on black color match. Graham wore black high-waisted trousers with a flared hem that was made of the same cozy material as the outerwear. The author and activist wore multiple small gold hoops on each ear and styled her dark brown locks up in a half-up half-down look.

While sipping coffee, Graham sat pretty in tan kitten heel mules with an open back and square toes. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot.

The body-positive model sticks to a few staple styles that go with most things in her wardrobe. When it comes down to it, Graham’s shoes seem to range from sporty to slick. For more formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

