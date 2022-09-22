Ashley Graham & Karlie Kloss Show Us Their ‘Hot Girl Walk’ in Magenta Mules & Barely-There Sandals

Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss transformed the sidewalk into their own runway. Graham posted a video on her TikTok account walking arm-in-arm with her model friend looking joyous as models off-duty.

Graham popped in a neon yellow ribbed corset top, with wide-leg yellow cargo pants, and open-toe strapped metallic magenta heels, all by Hanifa. Her pants had tassel details on them. She accessorized with a few rings. Her daytime makeup look featured a bold rose blush and a plum lip. Her wavy hair flowed freely as she walked in the video.

Kloss wore an emerald green two-piece ensemble, including a button-up shirt with matching pants, with open-toe nude strappy sandals. She buttoned the first several buttons of the shirt down, giving a more casual feel to the look. She opted for no accessories, letting her statement color choice of emerald speak for itself.

In the video, Graham and Kloss are seen walking to the moving caption “besties on a hot girl walk vs. off-duty models on a hot girl walk” as they go from a laughing casual walk to a more ad campaign ready slow motion walk.

Graham just wrapped a momentous New York Fashion Week where she made her return to the city’s runways walking for Tommy Hilfiger in the train. Despite the rain, Graham managed to effortlessly walk the runway in the brand’s see-now-buy-now fall 2022 collection.

Kloss also made her return to the runway during New York Fashion Week, walking for Carolina Herrera. The model is also the face of Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl fragrance. She also walked the runway for the acclaimed Vogue World runway show.

